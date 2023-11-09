Thursday, November 09, 2023
DC for extending all possible help to ‘Zamung Kor’ children

APP
November 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has said that all possible support and facilities would be extended to the ‘Zamung Kor’ children.

The DC expressed these views during his visit to ‘Zamung Kor’ centre here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Abbasi and In-charge of Press Information Department Regional Office Muhammad Fazlur Rehman.

The DC visited various departments of the centre and reviewed the facilities being provided to the children. Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was a collective responsibility of all members of the society to play their role in ensuring a bright future of these state children.

