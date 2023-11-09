Diabetes can be controlled by modifying lifestyle and eating habits

LAHORE - Lahore General Hospital Medical unit 2 organized a seminar on Diabetes regarding world diabetes day going to be celebrated on 14 November 2023. The slogan for this year is Know your risk ,know your response. Prof Dr Javed Akram ,Minister for specialized Healthcare punjab was the chief guest.Principal PGMI/Ameer ud din medical college and LGH prof Dr Sardar Al Fareed Zafar was the patron in chief while HOD Medical unit 2 LGH/AMC/PGMI Prof Dr Tahir Siddique was the Program Director . Prof Dr Tahir Siddique ,prof Dr Taj Jamshed,Prof Dr Naeem Afzal ,Prof Dr Fuad Shafiq and Dr Aziz Fatima was among the speakers who gave awareness about diabetes. Prof Dr Raffad,Prof Dr Rizwan Zafar,Dr Kashif Aziz and Dr Maqsood Ahmad was the panel of experts .Dr syed Jaffer Hussain,Dr Abdur rehman,Dr Maryam,Dr Rizwan,Dr Nadia and eminent physicians from different Tertiary care hospitals of lahore also attended the seminar. Prof dr Tahir Siddique gave an introductory speech about the seminar and also eleborated latest advances in the management of diabetes – Dreams vs Realities.Prof Dr Naeem Afzal delivered speech on Remission of type 2 diabetes Mellitus. Prof dr Fuad Shafiq gave lecture on Glucagon like peptide -1 (GLP- 10) agonists –Dual role in diabetes and obesity. Prof dr Taj Jamshed talked about Insulin initiation in diabetes mellitus –when and how ?Dr Aziz Fatima discussed about prevention of type 2 diabetes Mellitus –How?prof Dr Sardar Al Fareed Zafar said that pakistn is on no 3 in diabetes globally and the numbers are increasing day by day that is very alarming situation.we can control diabetes by modifying our lifestyle and eating habits. Prof Dr Javed Akram, the minister for specialised health care Punjab while addressing the seminar said that in pakistan we have limited resources while large number of diabetes patients. Diabetes damages all vital body organs.we have changed our lifestyle and dietry pattern that is why we are suffering diseases like diabetes and obesity. we can control diabetes by exercising daily,eating wisely and by reducing weight .The seiminar was concluded with distribution of shields and certificates among the participants.