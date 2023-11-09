DS/Sheikhoo, Remounts win in Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo

LAHORE - DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel and Remounts recorded striking victories in the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by JS Bank, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

In the day’s opening match, DS Polo/ Sheikhoo Steel edged out Master Paints by a slim margin of 7½-6 goals. Nicholas Rob­erts shone with five goals, while Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas contributed two goals for DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel, benefiting from a half-goal handicap. On the opposing side, Amir Raza Behboudi delivered four goals, and Agha Musa Ali Khan added two to Master Paints’ tally.

The second match of the day witnessed Remounts prevailing over the Barry’s with a score of 12-7. Estanislao Abelenda spearheaded the Remounts’ victory with six goals, followed by Shahid Imran with four goals and Swr M Naeem with two goals. Barry’s saw Raja Jalal Arslan scor­ing four goals, Maisam Haider two and Ibrahim Khalil one goal.

A good number of enthusiastic spec­tators and families gathered to witness the thrilling tournament, graced by the presence of JS Bank Regional Head Ma­jid Qureshi, Club Secretary Maj (R) Ali Taimur, and other distinguished guests. The event promises more action as two pivotal matches are scheduled for today (Thursday).