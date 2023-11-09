ECP continues addressing objections on delimitations

ISLAMABAD - Since the ECP has announced the schedule for general elections, the political parties’ concerns and objections about the delimitation of constituencies are being addressed. The commission, as per its schedule, will continue its work till the end of this month to ensure removing the entire objection. The commission will publish the report about addressing the objection, which is concerned as a last prerequisite to conduct the polls. Sources said that the political parties have so far expressed satisfaction about the removal of concerns by the electoral watchdog.