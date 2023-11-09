England crush Netherlands to boost Champions Trophy 2025 hopes

PUNE - Ben Stokes’ scintillating knock of 108 runs, paired up with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid’s bowling exploits steered Eng­land to crush the Netherlands by 179 runs in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The 160-run victory lifted England from the bottom of the table to the seventh place, en­hancing their chances of Cham­pions Trophy 2025 qualification. Set to chase a daunting 340-run target, the Netherlands’ bat­ting unit unfolded for a meager 179 in the 38th over. The Dutch side had a dismal start to their pursuit as they lost two wickets with just 13 runs on the board inside the first six overs.

Opening batter Wesley Bar­resi then partnered with Syb­rand Engelbrecht for the third wicket and added 55 runs to the total before the former got run out in the 18th over. He scored 37 off 62 balls, hitting 3 fours and a six. The Netherlands then lost two more wickets in quick succession, with their mainstay Engelbrecht also perishing, and consequently slipped to 104/5.

However, a 59-run stand be­tween skipper Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru kept them in the hunt before Moeen spoiled their resistance by getting rid of Edwards (38). Meanwhile, Nida­manuru (41*) stood his ground firm but lost partners at the other end as the Netherlands’ batting tail crumbled against the defending champions. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid led the bowling attack for England with three wickets each while David Willey bagged two.

England after winning the toss, lost opening batter Jonny Bairstow with 48 runs on the board in 7 overs. Dawid Malan and Joe Root then knitted an 85- run partnership for the second wicket to push England’s total to 133 before the former was bowled through his legs by Lo­gan Van Beek while attempting a reverse scoop.

Ben Stokes came in at No 4 but in the next over, Malan was run out leaving England reeling at 133-2, which soon turned into 192-6 courtesy of Netherlands’ disciplined bowl­ing. Malan hammered 87 off 74 balls, featuring 10 fours and 2 sixes. Ben Stokes was joined by Chris Woakes and together they helped England recover by adding 129 runs for the seventh wicket before Bas de Leede re­moved the latter. Woakes scored 51 off 45 balls with the help of 5 fours and a six.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes com­pleted his maiden hundred in the World Cup before he was dismissed by Logan van Beek. Stokes top scored with 108 runs off 84 balls, hitting 6 fours and as many sixes. England’s innings ended at 339-9 in 50 overs. Bas de Leede clinched 3-74 while Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek bagged two scalps each.