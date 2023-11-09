Thursday, November 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition polo match ends in a 5-5 draw

Exhibition polo match ends in a 5-5 draw
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - An exhibition match between Lexington Polo Club of Ken­tucky and Lahore Polo Club played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday and after a tough competition, the en­thralling encounter ended in a 5-5 draw. 

This was the first match of the two exhibition match se­ries that is the part of the ongoing Lipton Polo Cup 2023. From team Lexington Polo Club, William G Boland and Jorge Antonio Vasquez contributed with two goals each while Michael Lawrence Frank struck the remaining one goal. From Lahore Polo Club team, Alman Jalil Azam and Faisal Shehzad converted two goals each while Taimur Mawaz pumped in the remaining one. The second exhibi­tion match will be played on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, on the other hand, two important matches will be played in Lipton Polo Club today (Thursday). The players of the visiting American team met President Lahore Polo Club Malik Azam Hayat Noon and executive committee members of the club, and expressed their delight of playing at such a his­toric polo ground. “We have come here from America to play polo on the invitation of Lahore Polo Club. It’s great to be here and play polo on a historic polo ground,” they added.

Sindh minister disappointed over slow revenue case progress in Hyderabad

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1699423839.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023