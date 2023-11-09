Exhibition polo match ends in a 5-5 draw

LAHORE - An exhibition match between Lexington Polo Club of Ken­tucky and Lahore Polo Club played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday and after a tough competition, the en­thralling encounter ended in a 5-5 draw.

This was the first match of the two exhibition match se­ries that is the part of the ongoing Lipton Polo Cup 2023. From team Lexington Polo Club, William G Boland and Jorge Antonio Vasquez contributed with two goals each while Michael Lawrence Frank struck the remaining one goal. From Lahore Polo Club team, Alman Jalil Azam and Faisal Shehzad converted two goals each while Taimur Mawaz pumped in the remaining one. The second exhibi­tion match will be played on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, two important matches will be played in Lipton Polo Club today (Thursday). The players of the visiting American team met President Lahore Polo Club Malik Azam Hayat Noon and executive committee members of the club, and expressed their delight of playing at such a his­toric polo ground. “We have come here from America to play polo on the invitation of Lahore Polo Club. It’s great to be here and play polo on a historic polo ground,” they added.