Fawad Ch sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD - A local court yesterday sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to Adyala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in a bribe case. When Fawad was presented in the court of District and Sessions Judge Yasir Mehmood, he requested the judge to grant him 15 minutes to consult his legal team, which was allowed.

After this, Fawad said this was his third appearance but the complainant had yet to appear before the court. “Has he been threatened? I have police guards with me,” he said, adding that he had no connection with the complainant. “Arrest me if you want to. If money needs to be recovered, take Rs5,000 or Rs7,000 from me,” Fawad said.

The judge then reserved the judgment for 10 minutes and later gave orders for judicial remand of Fawad Chaudhry and sent him to Adyala Jail.

While talking to reporters informally inside the courtroom, Fawad Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif should play his role to lower down political temperature in the country and there should be dialogue among political parties in the country. Furthermore, he said, even if Nawaz wins the upcoming elections nobody will accept him as prime minister. Hiba Fawad, wife of Fawad Chaudry while talking to the reporters said, “We don’t know about the complainant and I’m saying on oath that we have nothing to do with him.”

Fawad Chaudhry is facing charges of receiving Rs5 million from a person named Zaheer, the resident of Golra, for securing government jobs for his family members.