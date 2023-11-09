Thursday, November 09, 2023
Gold rate up by Rs200 per tola

Gold rate up by Rs200 per tola
November 09, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs214,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs214,000 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 to Rs183,642 from Rs183,470 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,338 from Rs168,181, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,580 and Rs2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $1,988, the Association reported.

