Govt approves extension in 145,716 Afghan refugees stay

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has allowed 145,716 Afghan refugees to stay in the country till the end of ongoing year, as the Federal Cabinet has approved extension in their Proof of Registration (PoR) cards till December 31, 2023. The Federal Cabinet through a circulation has granted extension in Proof of Registration (PoR) cards of Afghan refugees for six months (from July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023), an official source told The Nation yesterday.

Sharing the details, the source said that there are 1.304 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Their data is based on the Document Renewal, Information and Verification Exercise (DRIVE) of 2021-22. The DRIVE also identified 145,716 unregistered members of registered families (UMRF). The exercise was undertaken with the support of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) which recognizes the above category as refugees. The registered Afghan refugees were issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and the unregistered members of their families were provided certificates for identification purpose for a period of two years. The validity of the PoR cards/certificates had expired on 30 June, 2023. Prior to the expiry of PoR cards/certificates, the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions had submitted a case for the Cabinet for extension of PoR cards but it was returned by Cabinet Division with the remarks that it should be considered at the relevant forum, said the source.