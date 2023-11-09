Govt includes Sui companies deficit of Rs65b from July to Oct in gas sale price

ISLAMABAD-Under the pressure from International Monterey Fund and to curtail the accumulation of gas circular debt, the federal government has included the deficit of Rs65 billion under the Sui companies revenue requirement for July to October period in the consumers’ sale price, taking the total burden to Rs401 billion, as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has notified an increase of up to 193.33 percent in gas tariff.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government, has notified the natural gas sale prices effective from November 1st, 2023, said Ogra notification issued here said. The federal government under section 7(1) 8(3) and 21(2)(h) of the OGRA Ordinance, 2002 advised the revised category-wise natural gas sale prices to OGRA for notification, said Ogra. The government decision to increase the tariff from November 1, 2023 instead of July 1 would have caused a deficit of Rs 65 billion in Annual Revenue Requirements of the Sui companies. To offset the deficit it has been decided to include Rs 65 in the consumer sale price. In case of not including of Rs 65 billion (from July to October 2023), the total impact from November 1, 2023 on consumers would have been Rs 336 billion. The inclusion of Rs 65 billion deficit from the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year in the consumers sale price, under IMF pressure, has enhanced the total burden on the gas consumers to Rs 401 billion till June 2024.

The federal government has the sole jurisdiction to fix sale prices for different categories of consumers of natural gas considering socio-economic agenda and sectoral policies while making adjustments in cross subsidy and Gas Development Surcharge. Under IMF pressure, the Petroleum Division had hurriedly shared its decision regarding gas tariff hike with media soon after the ECC meeting held on October 30. The Petroleum Division had shared the announcement regarding the gas price hike with media prior the release of a press statement of the ECC meeting. The government had approved a hike from 29 percent to 172 percent for domestic gas consumers, up to 193.33 percent for industries and a hike of 100 percent for CNG sector. As per the Ogra notification, the fixed monthly charges for domestic protected consumers have seen a substantial rise from Rs10 to Rs400. For non-protected consumers, the charges have been divided into two slabs. The first category, up to 1.5 hm3, has seen an increase from Rs460 to Rs1,000. For the second category, above 1.5 hm3, the charges have been raised from Rs460 to Rs2,000. For non-protected gas consumers using from 0.25hm3 to 1.5hm3 a hike of Rs 540/month or 117.39 percent has been approved in monthly fixed charges, taking it from existing Rs 460/month to Rs 1000/month. For non-protected gas consumers using from 2hm3 and above, an increase of Rs 1540/month or 334.78 percent has been proposed in fixed monthly charges.

Although, no revision in gas prices has been recommended for the four slabs of protected consumers, utilizing up to 0.25 hm3, 0.5 hm3, 0.6hm3 and 0.9hm3 gas, an increase of 3900pc from the existing Rs 10/month to Rs 400/month in fixed monthly charges have been approved. Ogra has notified a hike of R 1795/MMBtu (99.45pc) for the supply of gas to CNG sector taking its price to Rs 3600/MMBtu. Similarly for the non-protected consumers using gas up to 0.25 hm3, tariff has been increased by Rs 100/MMBtu (or 50pc), taking its price from the existing Rs 200/MMBtu to Rs 300/MMBtu. For the consumers using 0.5 hm3 gas an increase of Rs 300/MMBtu (or100pc) has been allowed taking the rate from existing Rs 300/MMBtu to Rs 600/MMBtu. On the consumption of 1hm3 a hike of Rs 600/MMBtu ( or 150pc) increase in tariff has been notified, taking its price from Rs 400/MMBtu to Rs 1000/MMBtu. On upto 1.5 hm3 consumption a hike of Rs 600/MMBtu (or100pc) has been allowed, taking its price from Rs 600/MMBtu to Rs 1200/MMBtu. For the consumers using upto 2hm3 gas, a hike of Rs800/MMBtu(or 100pc) has been notified, taking its price from the existing Rs 800/MMBtu to Rs 1600/MMBtu. On consumption of upto hm3, a hike of Rs 1900/MMBtu (or 172.73pc) from the existing Rs 1100/MMBtu to Rs 3000/MMBtu, while for the consumers using 4 hm3 a raise of Rs 1500/MMBtu (or75pc) from the existing Rs 2000/MMBtu to Rs 3500/MMBtu has been notified. However, for the consumers using above 4 hm3, a hike of only 29.03pc or Rs 900/MMBtu has been allowed, taking its price from Rs 3100/MMBtu to Rs 4000/MMBtu. For the bulk consumers, a hike of 25pc or Rs 400/MMBtu has been notified taking its price from Rs 1600/MMBtu to 2000/MMBtu. For other commercial consumers the proposed increase of Rs 2250/MMBtu or 136.36pc has been notified taking its price from Rs 1650/MMBtu to Rs 3900/MMBtu. In fertilizer sector, Engro will continue to get the cheapest gas for its feed stock at Rs 200/MMBtu, for Fauji Foundation Bin Qasim Limited a hike of only Rs 70/MMBtu or 13.73pc has been allowed for feed stock supply which will increase its rate from the existing Rs 510/MMBtu to Rs 580/MMBtu. A minimal hike of Rs 80/MMBtu (or 5.33pc) has been notified in tariff for gas supply for fuel to fertilizer sector, which will take its tariff from Rs 1500/MMBtu to Rs 1580/MMBtu.

For cement industry a hike of Rs 2900/MMBtu (193.33pc) has been notified, taking its cost from Rs 1500/MMBtu to Rs 4400/MMBtu. For export industries a hike of Rs 1000/MMBtu (or91pc) has been notified which will take its price from the existing Rs 1100/MMBtu to Rs2100/MMBtu. For the non-export industry, the tariff has been increased by Rs 1000/MMBtu (or 73.33pc) from the existing Rs 1200/MMBtu to Rs 2200/MMBtu. For Liberty Power, there has been an increase of Rs1484/MMBtu or 61.68pc, taking its price from Rs 2406/MMBtu to Rs 3890/MMBtu. The gas price of Liberty Power is based on HSFO linked formula and not fixed by the government. For Special Commercial (Roti Tandoor) and for Power (KE, SNPC, EPQL), there will be no change in gas tariff.