ICCI demands urgent privatisation of loss-making SOEs to curb fiscal deficit

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has demanded urgent privatisation of loss-making state owned entities (SOEs) to reduce fiscal deficit.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), leading a delegation, met with the Irfan Siddiqui, chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, and discussed with him the contours of a future economic policy for the country. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari, former president and secretary general UBG Pakistan, and Rizwan Chheena, Executive Member ICCI, were part of the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the business community is the major stakeholder in the development of the economy and he would raise their key issues at every relevant forum. He welcomed the proposals of the delegation for future economic policy, promoting entrepreneurship among the youth to make the youth skilled and professional and assured that these proposals will be discussed in the committee meetings so that they can be considered for implementation. He also appreciated the suggestions of the delegation to make the manifesto of PML-N business friendly and assured that if PML-N comes to power, it will take measures to facilitate them in business development.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the government should urgently privatise all loss-making SOEs including PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan Railways to reduce its fiscal deficit. He proposed that the government should work for the establishment of a common market of OIC, SAARC and Shanghai Cooperation Organization to promote regional trade. He said that youth are the future of Pakistan, so it is necessary to adapt the educational curriculum according to the needs of the current age to prepare skilled and professional youth.