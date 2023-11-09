ICCPO takes action to secure capital, combat pollution

ISLAMABAD-Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at safeguarding the city against environmental degradation and enhancing security measures, according to a public relations officer.

In an effort to combat smog and environmental pollution, the ICCPO has issued strict directives prohibiting the entry of smoke-emitting vehicles, whether privately owned, government-operated, or commercial, into the capital city. Legal actions are already underway against vehicles violating these directives, and citizens are urged to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Police in reducing environmental pollution. In case of emergencies, citizens can report via the “Pucar-15” emergency helpline or the Islamabad Capital Police’s official “15” app.

Simultaneously, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan conducted a visit to the Diplomatic Enclave to assess security arrangements. He interacted with officers and officials responsible for the security of the diplomatic enclave, emphasizing the importance of effective monitoring on both internal and external routes. The ICCPO stressed the significance of ensuring effective surveillance through the Safe City centralized camera systems and issued directives to enhance security measures at the embassies.

The Islamabad Capital Police remains dedicated to maintaining a peaceful environment and ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizens within the federal capital. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or items by dialing the helpline “Pucar 15” or through the ICT-15 app.