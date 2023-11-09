ICMA, FCCI ink MoU

ISLAMABAD-MoU signing ceremony between the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants ICMA and the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) was held recently at FCCI office. ICMA is a professional accounting body that excels in delivering high-standard education, professional training, and research & development activities that are aimed at improving business efficiency.

ICMA through its corporate training, job placement, R&D facility, and advisory boards will help FCCI members in getting the professional skills needed to understand better the modern ways of doing business and thus optimize the business development of leading businesses. ICMA has all the resources to provide corporate training and professional certifications to members of FCCI. Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI, signed the MoU on behalf of FCCI and Zia Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board, signed it on behalf of ICMA. MoU has been signed in the following areas: corporate trainings; joint promotions, events and branding; human resource job placement; and research and development. MoU signing ceremony was attended by Member Branch Council of Faisalabad, management of ICMA, and Executive Committee members of FCCI.