ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict petitions of PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi against his indictment and seeking his post-arrest bail in cipher case. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases filed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi against the judgments of trial court. Petitioner’s lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate and FIA Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi heard the case.