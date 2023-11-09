Importance of healthy lifestyles for diabetes control stressed

Peshawar - Health experts have emphasised the crucial role of widespread awareness, proper education about diabetes, and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle in effectively managing diabetes and improving the overall quality of life.

This important message was conveyed during a Diabetes Awareness activity organized by the Diabetes and Endocrinology Department of Mercy Teaching Hospital at Rufaida Nursing College (RNC) here.

The session primarily aimed to educate nursing students about diabetes, prevention, care, and management and was graced by the presence of Dr Mehr Taj, the Director of RNC, Dr Umar Saeed, and numerous enthusiastic students.