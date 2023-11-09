Thursday, November 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Importance of healthy lifestyles for diabetes control stressed

APP
November 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Health experts have emphasised the crucial role of widespread awareness, proper education about diabetes, and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle in effectively managing diabetes and improving the overall quality of life.

This important message was conveyed during a Diabetes Awareness activity organized by the Diabetes and Endocrinology Department of Mercy Teaching Hospital at Rufaida Nursing College (RNC) here.

The session primarily aimed to educate nursing students about diabetes, prevention, care, and management and was graced by the presence of Dr Mehr Taj, the Director of RNC, Dr Umar Saeed, and numerous enthusiastic students.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1699423839.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023