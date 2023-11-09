Thursday, November 09, 2023
IPH dean warns of soaring air pollution threatening public health

Agencies
November 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Institute of Public Health’s (IPH) Dean Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir raised serious concerns about the escalating air pollution levels and their direct impact on human health. In a statement issued on Wednesday, she emphasized that the surging levels of carbon dioxide, smoke, dust, and toxic gases in the air pose a significant risk to public health. This hazardous overexposure is resulting in a notable increase in various health issues, including eye diseases, chest infections, coughs, colds, asthma, and respiratory diseases, she added. To safeguard against the harmful effects of smog, Dr. Zarfishan urged people to limit unnecessary outdoor activities and advised the use of face masks when going out. Additionally, she recommended washing the face and eyes with fresh water to reduce eye irritation and redness (conjunctivitis) caused by dust particles. She highlighted the detrimental impact of the worsening air quality, especially on chronic respiratory and asthma patients. The poor Air Quality Index (AQI) exacerbates symptoms in such individuals, with children, the elderly, and pregnant women being particularly vulnerable, she said and added that special attention is required to protect these at-risk groups.

Agencies

