Thursday, November 09, 2023
Iqbal’s message of love, hope, unity universal: NA Speaker

Our Staff Reporter
November 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday paid deep respect to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on the eve of his 146th birth anniversary. The Speaker noted that Iqbal not only envisioned a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent but also provided a blueprint for the nation’s enduring growth and development through his philosophy of selfhood (khudi). Raja Pervez Ashraf was a visionary leader with the ability to see beyond surface-level phenomena and discern underlying events as they unfolded.

The NA Speaker said that Iqbal urged the Muslim ummah to unite and exert every effort to safeguard Islam and Muslims worldwide. 

Raja Pervez Ashraf emphasised that the eminent philosopher and thinker, through his poetry and speeches, stirred the conscience of Muslims. He motivated them to reclaim their lost glory through dedication, commitment, and unity. Iqbal placed special emphasis on the youth and placed his hopes in them to instigate positive change within society.

He said, “Iqbal’s message of love, hope, and unity was universal. Let us adhere to his principles both in words and deeds to tackle the challenges confronting our nation.”

