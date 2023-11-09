IWMI, USAID focus on converting hill torrent risks into opportunities

ISLAMABAD-The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan, with support from USAID funding, recently organized a crucial consultation workshop with a central focus on “Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities.” This workshop served as a platform to address the challenges posed by hill torrents and explore innovative solutions.

The workshop highlighted the essential role of community engagement, cross-sector collaboration, and expert guidance in unlocking the transformative potential within these challenging environments. It also reaffirmed IWMI Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to sustainable water management practices that empower communities and enhance productivity in areas affected by hill torrents.

Dr. Sarfraz Munir, a researcher at IWMI Pakistan, described the workshop as marked by engaging discussions, collaborative presentations, and expert insights. It brought together community members and stakeholders to collectively address water-related issues and adapt to the context of hill torrents.

Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist at USAID/Pakistan, emphasized the importance of collaboration and engagement with relevant government departments, policymakers, the private sector, academia, and local communities.

The primary goal is to listen to and learn from firsthand experiences and work collaboratively to address and mitigate challenges brought about by changing rainfall patterns and the increasing threat of floods.

One noteworthy aspect of the workshop was the Community Listening Session, providing an invaluable platform for community members to engage in meaningful dialogues about their experiences and challenges in dealing with heavy rainwater originating from the hills in the form of hill torrents. Community elders shared their insights during this interactive gathering.

This collaborative discourse enabled the exploration of potential solutions and strategies to transform the inherent risks associated with hill torrents into constructive opportunities that benefit the community at large. The participating communities hailed from the Daraban Zam, Tank Zam, and Gomal Zam areas of District Tank and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The workshop was further enriched by informative presentations from various sectors, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the private sector, and the public sector.

Distinguished speakers, such as Engr. Tariq Ali from the Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Munawar Khatak of HELVETAS Pakistan, and Engr. Zahoor Ahmad from Ages Consultants, Peshawar, shared their insights and expertise.

The event also featured an enlightening panel discussion chaired by Mr. Nazim Ali, a USAID representative, focusing on the priorities of the public and non-governmental sectors.