KP industrialists term increase in gas, power tariff unconstitutional

Peshawar - The industrialists’ community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has termed the recent increase in gas and electricity tariff and collection of fixed charges as unconstitutional and unfair and urged the government to withdraw its decision to save the industry from further destruction, which had adversely been affected by terrorism and corona pandemic lockdown.

The manufacturers demanded that property tax exemption should be extended till the formation of the next government while keeping in view the current economic, business and industrial slowdown growth.

The industrialists also emphasised to ensure timely provision of all financial resources from the approved heads and a dedicated police station in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, a delegation of industrialists headed by the president of Industrialists’ Association Peshawar, Ayub Zakori held a meeting with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, at Governor House. The president of the association explained the concerns of the factories’ owners regarding the above-mentioned matters and issues.

On the occasion, Ayub Zakori said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has first right to utilise its natural resources like gas, electricity and water etc under Article 158-A of the Constitution of the country. He lamented that gas and electricity were provided to people and business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on exorbitant rates, besides electricity fixed charges are also collected from them, which is completely contrary to the law and Constitution, and tantamount to usurping the constitutional rights of the people of this province, which is unbearable and unacceptable, he added.

The association chief urged the government to withdraw the recent massive increase in gas and electricity prices immediately so that businesses and industries in the province may flourish and would also generate employment opportunities in the province.

After a detailed discussion, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that resolution of all the problems being confronted by the business community and industrialists was vital for the promotion of continuous economic activities. He assured that efforts would be made to resolve all the problems on priority basis. The Governor agreed to make joint efforts for the immediate solution of the problems of the business community, and urged to forge unity among the ranks of traders’ community in this regard.