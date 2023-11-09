KP minister, Indonesian counterpart discuss collaboration in tourism

PESHAWAR - In a significant step towards strengthening international tourism ties and promoting cultural exchange, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Minister of Tourism for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held a constructive meeting with Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, the Minister of Tourism for Indonesia.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the prestigious London World Travel Mart Event. The meeting, served as a platform for both ministers to discuss mutual interests, share insights, and explore opportunities for cooperation in the tourism sector.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel expressed his commitment to promoting tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, known for its stunning natural landscapes, historical sites, and rich cultural heritage. He emphasised the potential for collaboration between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Indonesia to boost tourism and enhance the experiences of travellers from both nations.

Indonesian Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno echoed this sentiment, highlighting Indonesia’s diverse offerings and its desire to establish stronger connections with Pakistan’s tourism industry. He acknowledged the cultural similarities and the potential for joint promotional activities to attract travellers from various parts of the world.

During the meeting, both ministers discussed possibilities of exchange programmes, tourism packages, and cultural exchanges that could further enrich the tourism experiences for their respective nations. They also explored ways to promote sustainable and eco-friendly tourism practices in their regions.