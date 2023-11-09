‘KPHA to allocate plots transparently’

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing and Transport, Zafarullah Umarzai, highlighted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority’s (KPHA) commitment to transparently and digitally allocate plots to applicants in the Mega City Nowshera housing scheme. Since 2005, the authority has been striving to offer affordable housing options to the general public and government employees.

During the draw ceremony for the Mega City Nowshera Housing Scheme, Umarzai emphasised that the project, covering 1730 kanals with 3522 plots, represents the province’s first public-private partnership scheme. Over 3500 applications were received, and all plot allocations prioritise merit and transparency.

The allocation includes reserved quotas for various categories, such as the general public, special persons, minorities, widows, government employees, overseas employees, journalists, and employees of autonomous institutions.

The housing scheme has attracted significant interest, with more applications received for three and five marla plots, indicating public trust in government housing initiatives. Secretary Housing, Dr Ambar Ali Khan, hinted at additional phases for the Mega City Nowshera project, reflecting the positive response from the public.