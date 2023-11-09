Thursday, November 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KU announces results of BA Regular, External Part-I

STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of the BA (Part-I), regular and external, Annual Examination 2022. According to the gazette is­sued, 888 candidates were registered of which 822 students appeared in the BA Part-I Regular papers and 628 candidates were declared passed. The over­all pass percentage was 76.40 percent. The gazette shows that 776 candidates were registered and 696 students appeared in the BA Part-I External exams of which 451 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 64.80 percent.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1699423839.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023