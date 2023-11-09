KU announces results of BA Regular, External Part-I

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of the BA (Part-I), regular and external, Annual Examination 2022. According to the gazette is­sued, 888 candidates were registered of which 822 students appeared in the BA Part-I Regular papers and 628 candidates were declared passed. The over­all pass percentage was 76.40 percent. The gazette shows that 776 candidates were registered and 696 students appeared in the BA Part-I External exams of which 451 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 64.80 percent.