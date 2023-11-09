KU hosts seminar on understanding Palestinian conflict

KARACHI-The University of Karachi (KU) hosted a seminar on “Understanding the Palestinian Conflict” on Wednesday to provide in-depth knowledge and insights about the ongoing Israel-Palestine issue. The seminar was held at the KU Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

Guest speaker and former chairperson of the KU Department of International Relations (IR) Dr Talat Ayesha Wizarat addressed the various dimensions of the conflict, emphasising that the facts remain unchanged. She suggested that the primary initiative to address the immediate challenges facing the international community during the Israel-Hamas conflict should be a ceasefire, followed by medical assistance, the restoration of food supplies, and ensuring that the Palestinian people are not forced to leave Gaza. Dr Wizarat advocated for the two-state solution as the key to resolving the conflict, stating that there should be no room for apartheid or allowing settlers to rule the country; instead, they should be allowed to live peacefully.