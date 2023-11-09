Thursday, November 09, 2023
Man arrested for killing wife  

November 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - The Kahuta police apprehended a man who had shot and killed his wife over a domestic issue five days ago.

According to a police spokesman, the accused, Rehan, opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in the death of his wife, Shabana Bibi, and fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have arrested the accused using scientific methods, and a case was registered against him five days ago. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police for the prompt arrest of the accused.

 

