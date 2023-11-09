Minister directs to preserve historical record of tribal areas

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for merged tribal districts’ Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamer Abdullah on Wednesday said that Tribal Research Cell (TRC) is an important heritage for the availability of authentic records related to the historical background of the merged districts and former tribal areas of the province.

He directed the relevant authorities to preserve the available historical record and other written materials in the cell.

He said that the authorities should submit a reasonable development scheme for approval so that to not only ensure the long-term preservation of records available in the research cell but make the availability of theses historical materials and literature possible for researcher through online facilitation. He issued these directives while visiting the historical Tribal Research Cell, established under the Home and Tribal Affairs Department in Namak Mandi Peshawar.

The minister inspected various parts of the research cell and checked the historical records and official files of the pre-independence and post-independence periods related to the affairs of tribal areas, former states merged in the province and neighbouring country Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he described the cell as very important asset for the convenience of researchers from a historical and research point of view, and directed to get support from the Archives Directorate to preserve all the old records here, while digitizing all the records of the cell. He also directed to prepare a PC-1 and submit it within a week time regarding technological facilitation of digitizing the old record available in the cell.

Dr Aamer Abdullah asked the authorities to also contact the UN organisation UNESCO, in terms of getting assistance for the preservation of such historical record. He emphasised on the cataloguing of historical files and written collections in the cell and asked that the cell should contact the relevant departments in Peshawar University to get the support of researchers in utilisation of such historical record.

The minister also stressed to begin digitizing the records in the cell by scanning the old records in a phased manner. He described the poor condition of the cell’s existing building as unsatisfactory and directed that possibility of shifting the records to the existing government buildings should be evaluated and a report in this regard be submitted to him to save the records from losing.