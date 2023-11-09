Thursday, November 09, 2023
Mochko Police thwart drug, betel nuts delivery attempts

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-In a significant law enforcement effort, the Mochko police station in the Keamari district successfully disrupted two attempts to transport drugs and betel nuts on Hub River Road, a vital entry point from Balochistan into Sindh. According to SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao, the first operation resulted in the confiscation of 132-kg of illicit betel nut from a vehicle. Three suspects involved in the smuggling, identified as Zulfiqar, Bilawal, and Gul Sher, were apprehended and the seized contraband and vehicles were taken into police custody.
In a separate operation, an individual named Abdul Basit was arrested after recovering 250 grams of ice from possession during a routine check. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals and further investigations are underway to uncover any potential connections or networks involved in these illicit activities.

