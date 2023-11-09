Nepra allows further hike of Re0.40 per unit in XWDiscos’ tariff

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has allowed another additional hike of Re0.4014 per unit in tariff of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos) on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments for September 2023.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had requested a hike of Re0.5471/unit on account of monthly FCA for September, however Nepra has allowed a hike of Re0.4014/unit in tariff. The Authority, after incorporating the various adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a national average uniform increase of Re0.4014/kWh in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2023, said a decision issued by NEPRA here.

A petition submitted to Nepra by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), said that for the month of September, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.0711/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs7.6182/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs0.5471/unit to consumers on account of monthly FCA.

As per the Nepra decision, the actual national avg. uniform Fuel Charge Component (FCC) for September 2023 for XWDISCOs consumers was Rs7.4725/unit while the reference FCC was Rs7.071 1/unit. National average uniform Fuel Price Variation for the month of September 2023 was Rs 0.4014/unit.

NEPRA noted that during hearing no representation was made from WAPDA Power Privatization Organization (WPPO), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Ministry of Finance despite serving the hearing notice. Regarding net previous adjustment claim of Rs.532 million pertaining to Port Qasim (positive Rs.605.6 million for May 2023 and negative amount of Rs.73 million for July 2023), the Authority noted that the amount of Rs.605.6 million has already been allowed in the FCA of August 2023, therefore, the same has been deducted while working out the instant FCA.

Regarding Punjab Thermal plant, CPPA-G claimed a negative adjustment of Rs.61.8 million for the month of July 2023. However, the same works out as negative amount of Rs.292.3 million based on latest available NEPRA tariff rates for the month of July 2023. The amount so worked has been incorporated in the instant FCA as part of previous adjustment.

CPPA-G has also claimed an amount of Rs.448 million for GENCO-Il as previous adjustment. Further, in light of the Authority’s directions, CPPA-G also submitted its verified claim of additional Rs.3 billion on account of previous adjustment of GENCO-Il for the period from January 2022 to April 2023 vide letter dated 19.09.2023. The Authority noted that CPPA-G has worked out the adjustments based on Authority’s earlier decisions in the matter of revision of Fuel Cost Components (FCC) of GENCO-Il. However, subsequently, the Authority vide decisions dated 19.10.2023 and 30.10.2023 further revised the FCCs of GENCO-Il. In view thereof, CPPA-G is directed to re-verify the adjustment claims of GENCO-Il based on its latest FCCs as approved by the Authority. Accordingly, for the purpose of instant FCA, the total amount of Rs.3.4 billion is not being considered, including the amount of Rs.448 million claimed as part of the FCA request for September 2023.

The Authority observed that during September 2023, the system operator had curtailed the drawl of energy from efficient power plants which has a financial impact of Rs 274.26 million. Similarly, financial impact due to underutilization of efficient power plants (economical power plant(s)) was Rs 13.64 million. In view of the above, the total financial impact on account deviation from EMO is Rs287.9 million, which is provisionally being withheld from the FCA claim for the month of September 2023, till the time NTDC/NPCC provides complete justification to the satisfaction of the Authority. Since the deduction is made by the Authority due to deviation from EMO by NPCC, which is part of NTDC, therefore, the Authority directed CPPA-G to pass on the impact of such deduction to NTDC.

CPPA-G is directed to develop a proper mechanism for Inter DISCO settlement of FCA worked for each XWDISCO and the FCA charged from consumers after consultation with DISCOS, in order to ensure proper accounting of energy and cost of each DISCO as per their own basket. The increase in tariff shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers. According the decision, XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September in billing month of November 2023.