NHMCL hosts seminar on breast cancer

A seminar was held at the National Hospital and Medical Center Lahore regarding breast cancer, which is increasing rapidly in women.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, said: “There are three stages of breast cancer. An immediate examination should be done at the very first stage. Every year, 23 to 25 percent women suffer from breast cancer, while one out of 9 women is found to be suffering from cancer.

Women should avoid cousin marriage in order to keep them safe from cancer.”

Sharing her views, Prof Dr Samia Malik, Head of the Department of Genetics, said: “Cancer is spreading rapidly all over the world. It is spreading on the basis of many other reasons, including climate change, fast food and dieting chart. Ninety percent recovery is possible if the cancer is caught at the first stage.”

Professor Dr Amir Sarwar Radiologist, while sharing his views, said: “Women in Pakistan get symptoms of cancer which they do not know, which makes treatment impossible and finally, death occurs. Being an Islamic country, women here cannot tell this disease to doctors. Every woman should have a mammography test after the age of 40.”