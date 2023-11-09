Nintendo announces new live-action ‘Zelda’ movie

LOS ANGELES - Nintendo is developing a film based on its hugely popular “The Legend of Zelda” franchise, the Japanese gaming giant announced, as it bids to capitalize on the blockbuster success of its recent “Mario” movie. The new, live-action “Zelda” movie will be directed by Wes Ball, who made the “Maze Runner” trilogy, and co-produced by Avi Arad, who has overseen several major “Spider- Man” films. Legendary Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto, who created both the Mario and Zelda game franchises, and was heavily involved in this year’s smash-hit “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” also returns to produce the “Zelda” film. “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Aradsan, who has produced many mega hit films,” Miyamoto wrote on an official Nintendo social media account Tuesday. “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. “It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.” Japanese-owned Hollywood giant Sony Pictures will co-finance and distribute the movie in theaters.