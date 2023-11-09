Thursday, November 09, 2023
NPO’s multi-country delegation visits Millat Tractors factory

November 09, 2023
LAHORE-The National Productivity Organization (Ministry of Industries & Production) organised a multi-country delegation from Japan, Turkey, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Fiji, Nepal, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam & Hong Kong etc, which visited Millat Tractors Limited factory on Wednesday.
They were briefed about the Millat’s history, its vast product range, production facilities, technological advancements and levels of self-indigenization achieved by the company to enhance farm mechanization in Pakistan and abroad. The participants were amazed to see the locally developed affordable products being manufactured by MTL and the advancements achieved in the automotive industry. The delegation members specially thanked the management, officers & staff of MTL for their outstanding achievements & memorable hospitality.

