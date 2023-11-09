Over 200,000 illegal immigrants return to Afghanistan

The repatriation of illegal foreigners mostly Afghans continued to their home countries as 207,758 immigrants have returned till November 09.

Yesterday 4,119 illegal Afghan immigrants returned to their homes. Afghan nationals’ 702 families travelled to Afghanistan in 251 vehicles.

Undocumented Afghan immigrants returning in droves to their home country daily, authorities said.

Illegal immigrants, mostly Afghans, returning via Chaman border and Torkham border crossings to Afghanistan.

The immigrants included women and children who were provided free transport service from Landi Kotal holding camp up to the Torkham border that connects Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Similarly, 2,975 illegal immigrants were repatriated through Angor Ada South Waziristan, spokesperson told the state news agency. He said voluntary repatriation was being encouraged.

Repatriation from Punjab was also continued through the Torkham border where officials of relevant departments were assisting them.

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to extend the stay of registered Afghan refugees in the country for six months.

The sources said the decision to extend the term of registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan was approved by the caretaker federal cabinet through a circulation summary.

The caretaker government of Pakistan decided to extend the stay of POR (Proof of Registration) card-holder Afghan refugees on the recommendation of the foreign office and interior ministry, sources said.

The tenure that expired on June 30, 2023, now stands enforced until December 31. The decision will benefit registered Afghans and their families.