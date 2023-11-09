Thursday, November 09, 2023
Pakistan medal winning athletes laud coaches and PTF’s efforts

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
LAHORE -Pakistan medal winning athletes have lauded the ef­forts of their coaches and Pakistan Taekwondo Fed­eration (PTF) that helped them international medal for their country. 

Shahzeb Khan, who won gold medal for Pakistan in the men’s -54kg weight cat­egory of Khyurogi event in 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship by beating Riyad Hamidi of Saudi Arabia, said: “I have always fought in the field for the glory of my country, which is my identity, and winning gold medal in the Asian Championship is a reason for me to feel proud. I have got a new spirit with this win. My head coach Master Yusuf Karami from Iran played an important role in my success.” 

Naila Ali, the national gold medalist in the free­style category of the Poom­sae event, said that the government and private institutions should en­courage the athletes, who win medals for Pakistan in international events. “If encouraged by them, more excellent results can be achieved in future. I wish to increase the soft image of Pakistan as a taekwondo player in the whole world.” 

Gold medalist Ikhtshamul Haq, who defeated World No 13 Michael Rodriguez of America in the -87kg fi­nal, said: “The experience of competing with interna­tional players in the event was wonderful. In future, I will play with the same zeal to win more laurels for my country.” Hamza Saeed, the silver medalist of the +87kg category, said: “I am grateful to PTF for providing us with all the necessary facilities for the preparation of the cham­pionship, that helped us win medals for our country.”

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1699423839.jpg

