Pakistan medal winning athletes laud coaches and PTF’s efforts

LAHORE -Pakistan medal winning athletes have lauded the efforts of their coaches and Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) that helped them international medal for their country.
Shahzeb Khan, who won gold medal for Pakistan in the men’s -54kg weight category of Khyurogi event in 5th Combaxx Asian Open Taekwondo Championship by beating Riyad Hamidi of Saudi Arabia, said: “I have always fought in the field for the glory of my country, which is my identity, and winning gold medal in the Asian Championship is a reason for me to feel proud. I have got a new spirit with this win. My head coach Master Yusuf Karami from Iran played an important role in my success.”
Naila Ali, the national gold medalist in the freestyle category of the Poomsae event, said that the government and private institutions should encourage the athletes, who win medals for Pakistan in international events. “If encouraged by them, more excellent results can be achieved in future. I wish to increase the soft image of Pakistan as a taekwondo player in the whole world.”
Gold medalist Ikhtshamul Haq, who defeated World No 13 Michael Rodriguez of America in the -87kg final, said: “The experience of competing with international players in the event was wonderful. In future, I will play with the same zeal to win more laurels for my country.” Hamza Saeed, the silver medalist of the +87kg category, said: “I am grateful to PTF for providing us with all the necessary facilities for the preparation of the championship, that helped us win medals for our country.”