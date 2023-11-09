Thursday, November 09, 2023
Pakistan ranks 45th in world internet development index: Report

November 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan ranks 45th out of 52 countries in the world internet development index with a score of 41.82, as per the World Internet Development Report 2023 launched on Wednesday at the 2023 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The world internet development index consists of six metrics: information technology infrastructure, digital technology and innovation capability, digital economy, digital government, cyber security, and cyberspace international management.

Pakistan ranks 47th, 43rd, 42nd, 45th, 45th, and 40th in these six indicators respectively. 

This is the first time that Pakistan has been included in the evaluation for the internet development blue paper, along with four other countries. Top five performers in the world internet development index are the United Stated, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and South Korea, according to the report.

Compiled and launched annually since 2017 by the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies (CACS), the World Internet Development Report evaluates the major trends of global Internet development of the year, detailing achievements and challenges for further advancement.

