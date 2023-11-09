Thursday, November 09, 2023
Pakistan’s economic and development policies

November 09, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pakistan needs to overcome its economic and development policies to foster sustainability in the economy. Due to the erro­neous policies of policymakers, a significant portion of the popula­tion has been plunged into pover­ty. Unfortunately, our income falls far short of our expenditures, cre­ating a vicious cycle where we ac­cumulate more debt to repay pre­vious loans and their associated interests. Moreover, our health and education systems are mired in in­efficiency. Several countries, such as Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, have successfully navigated similar crises by implementing deep eco­nomic reforms and charting pos­itive trajectories. In 1965, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Pakistan were closely aligned in terms of GDP per capita. Howev­er, today, South Korea boasts a per capita income of almost $35,000, Indonesia and Malaysia have sur­passed $14,000, and China has ex­ceeded $11,000, while Pakistan lags behind at only $1,568. Funda­mentally, reevaluating our devel­opment and economic policies is imperative. Our top priority should be investing in people, as this yields the highest returns. We must leverage the opportunities in a glo­balised world for ideas, knowledge, technologies, and human resourc­es. It is essential to boost our dis­mal exports, enhance revenue gen­eration, and improve the quality of our expenditures. Our business en­vironment requires substantial im­provement. According to econom­ic experts, if Pakistan capitalises on its young population, natural resources, and strategic location within a vibrant region, it can achieve growth rates of 7-8% an­nually. By 2024, Pakistan could at­tain middle-income status. This is an opportune moment for Pakistan to make the necessary policy shifts.

ABDUL BAHIS,

Turbat.

