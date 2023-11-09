Pakistan’s economic and development policies

Pakistan needs to overcome its economic and development policies to foster sustainability in the economy. Due to the erro­neous policies of policymakers, a significant portion of the popula­tion has been plunged into pover­ty. Unfortunately, our income falls far short of our expenditures, cre­ating a vicious cycle where we ac­cumulate more debt to repay pre­vious loans and their associated interests. Moreover, our health and education systems are mired in in­efficiency. Several countries, such as Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, have successfully navigated similar crises by implementing deep eco­nomic reforms and charting pos­itive trajectories. In 1965, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Pakistan were closely aligned in terms of GDP per capita. Howev­er, today, South Korea boasts a per capita income of almost $35,000, Indonesia and Malaysia have sur­passed $14,000, and China has ex­ceeded $11,000, while Pakistan lags behind at only $1,568. Funda­mentally, reevaluating our devel­opment and economic policies is imperative. Our top priority should be investing in people, as this yields the highest returns. We must leverage the opportunities in a glo­balised world for ideas, knowledge, technologies, and human resourc­es. It is essential to boost our dis­mal exports, enhance revenue gen­eration, and improve the quality of our expenditures. Our business en­vironment requires substantial im­provement. According to econom­ic experts, if Pakistan capitalises on its young population, natural resources, and strategic location within a vibrant region, it can achieve growth rates of 7-8% an­nually. By 2024, Pakistan could at­tain middle-income status. This is an opportune moment for Pakistan to make the necessary policy shifts.

ABDUL BAHIS,

Turbat.