Pakistan says no arms deal with Ukraine

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected any discussion on arms supply between defence ministers of Pakistan and Ukraine in their recent telephonic conversation. Commenting on speculations, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said as a matter of policy “Pakistan does not supply arms to a region in conflict. It has not supplied nor does it intend to supply any arms to Ukraine.”

She added: “This topic, therefore, was not discussed during the telephonic conversation between the ministers of defence of Pakistan and Ukraine on 7th November 2023.” She said Pakistan maintains a policy of not supplying arms to regions in conflict and has no intention to supply arms to Ukraine. The spokesperson said Pakistan has emphasized the need for a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine and has not publicly denounced Russia, despite pressure from the US and its western allies. Earlier, Pakistan had rejected a news story alleging the sale of Pakistani weapons to Ukraine for an IMF bailout package, considering it baseless and fabricated.

This week, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed in a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Minister for Defence and Defence Production Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder support of bilateral relations between the two countries. “Spoke today with Pakistan’s Minister for Defence & Defence Production Lieutenant General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder. I’m grateful for Pakistan’s contribution to Ukraine’s capabilities. It was a pleasure to discuss areas of mutual interest as we maintain our bilateral relationship,” Umerov said on X.

Though it has tried to maintain a neutral position where the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned, Islamabad’s principled stance poses a challenge as Pakistan and Ukraine have remained defence partners since the late 1990s. From 1991 to 2020, the Ukraine-Pakistan defence contracts were valued at around $1.6 billion, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an arms control watchdog. According to Jane’s, a leading publication on global defence matters, Pakistan has been a major recipient of Ukraine’s advanced T-80 UD tanks since 1997. Significantly, Pakistan started importing discounted crude oil from Russia in April under a deal struck between Moscow and Islamabad. While bringing economic relief to cash-strapped Pakistan, together with geopolitical benefits, this step may also help Islamabad in its balancing act between Moscow and Kyiv following Russia’s 2022 invasion.