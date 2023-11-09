Thursday, November 09, 2023
Pakistan Women A win T20 tri-series final by 8 wickets

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Sports

 

LAHORE -Pakistan Women A defeated West Indies Women A by eight wickets to win the final of the T20 tri-series held here at Gad­dafi Stadium on Wednesday. 

Opening batter Shawaal Zul­fiqar, who remained unbeaten on 39, was crucial to Pakistan Women A’s chase after they restricted the visitors for 97 in the first innings. Put into bat first, West Indies Women A scored 97-6 in 20 overs with opening batter Qiana Joseph (35) emerging as top run-getter while skipper Rashada Williams struck 18, Shabika Gajnabi 10 and Zaida James 12 runs. Rameen and Omaima both took two wickets each while Saima Malik and Anosha Nasir got a wicket apiece. 

The home side cruised to the target in just 15.5 overs, losing only two wickets in the process. Although Sha­waal lost her partner Eyman Fatima (5) early in the in­nings, she carried the innings to take her team over the line by scoring 39 off 38 balls with the help of 4 boundaries. Gull Feroza produced a-run-a-ball 23, hitting 3 fours and Omai­ma made unbeaten 20 off 23. Cherry-Ann Fraser and Qiana got one wicket each. Pakistan Women A will now play two T20 matches against Thailand Women Emerging, scheduled for November 10 and 11.

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

