Pakistan Women A win T20 tri-series final by 8 wickets

LAHORE -Pakistan Women A defeated West Indies Women A by eight wickets to win the final of the T20 tri-series held here at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.
Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar, who remained unbeaten on 39, was crucial to Pakistan Women A’s chase after they restricted the visitors for 97 in the first innings. Put into bat first, West Indies Women A scored 97-6 in 20 overs with opening batter Qiana Joseph (35) emerging as top run-getter while skipper Rashada Williams struck 18, Shabika Gajnabi 10 and Zaida James 12 runs. Rameen and Omaima both took two wickets each while Saima Malik and Anosha Nasir got a wicket apiece.
The home side cruised to the target in just 15.5 overs, losing only two wickets in the process. Although Shawaal lost her partner Eyman Fatima (5) early in the innings, she carried the innings to take her team over the line by scoring 39 off 38 balls with the help of 4 boundaries. Gull Feroza produced a-run-a-ball 23, hitting 3 fours and Omaima made unbeaten 20 off 23. Cherry-Ann Fraser and Qiana got one wicket each. Pakistan Women A will now play two T20 matches against Thailand Women Emerging, scheduled for November 10 and 11.