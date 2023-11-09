Pandamart sees enormous success

LAHORE-In a short amount of time since its launch, Pandamart saw enormous success and opened up nearly 44 stores in 6 different cities.

Today, Pandamart has blossomed into a full-fledged virtual supermarket that customers can order anything from, including everyday groceries, pharmaceutical products, and a complete range of unique products available nowhere else online. Its HACCP-certified systems allow for safe and healthy handling of vegetables and meat, which are completely sold out every day before evening, ensuring completely fresh operations without compromise.

Even before the pandemic, Foodpanda had been on the lookout for opportunities to further enhance its commitment to corporate social responsibility and eco-friendly approaches to supply chain management. “The future of the planet and the environment are issues that affect everyone, and to meet the needs of today’s climate-aware shoppers, we are gradually transitioning our marts to solar power for self sustenance,” a press statement said. At Pandamart, we make sure to leave no stone unturned when it comes to the sourcing, handling, storage or dispatch of any products. Even the delivery bags used for packing food and orders are unwoven, cloth bags to reduce plastic use nation-wide. We are proud to be leading the sustainability movement in Q-Commerce right from the front.

At Foodpanda, we ensure all our deliveries are executed in a fuel-efficient manner, via advance route-planning. This allows us to significantly reduce our riders’ fuel consumption across the board. We’re also planning to pilot an electric bikes program within the next few years, with a view to scale up green deliveries across the nation. Thanks to the specialised device and fail-proof internal protocols, Pandamart’s orders are processed efficiently with a 0.01% margin of error, right from the moment an order arrives, all the way through its packing, picking up, and to the final delivery. Every step of the way is responsibly planned and executed to ensure the best customer experience.