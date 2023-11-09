Thursday, November 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pandamart sees enormous success

Pandamart sees enormous success
PR
November 09, 2023
Business

LAHORE-In a short amount of time since its launch, Pandamart saw enormous success and opened up nearly 44 stores in 6 different cities.
Today, Pandamart has blossomed into a full-fledged virtual supermarket that customers can order anything from, including everyday groceries, pharmaceutical products, and a complete range of unique products available nowhere else online. Its HACCP-certified systems allow for safe and healthy handling of vegetables and meat, which are completely sold out every day before evening, ensuring completely fresh operations without compromise.
Even before the pandemic, Foodpanda had been on the lookout for opportunities to further enhance its commitment to corporate social responsibility and eco-friendly approaches to supply chain management. “The future of the planet and the environment are issues that affect everyone, and to meet the needs of today’s climate-aware shoppers, we are gradually transitioning our marts to solar power for self sustenance,” a press statement said. At Pandamart, we make sure to leave no stone unturned when it comes to the sourcing, handling, storage or dispatch of any products. Even the delivery bags used for packing food and orders are unwoven, cloth bags to reduce plastic use nation-wide. We are proud to be leading the sustainability movement in Q-Commerce right from the front.
At Foodpanda, we ensure all our deliveries are executed in a fuel-efficient manner, via advance route-planning. This allows us to significantly reduce our riders’ fuel consumption across the board. We’re also planning to pilot an electric bikes program within the next few years, with a view to scale up green deliveries across the nation. Thanks to the specialised device and fail-proof internal protocols, Pandamart’s orders are processed efficiently with a 0.01% margin of error, right from the moment an order arrives, all the way through its packing, picking up, and to the final delivery. Every step of the way is responsibly planned and executed to ensure the best customer experience.

Sindh minister disappointed over slow revenue case progress in Hyderabad

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1699423839.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023