Plight of Sanitation Workers in Pakistan-Our Responsibilities

Sanitation workers in Pakistan work in conditions that in no way constitute decent work or decent employment. They are unfortunately economically exploited, socially segregated, religiously discriminated and emotionally disrespected, said Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), in a press statement issued on Thursday. The social exclusion and discrimination that they suffer both in their work and in the society reflects of a very pathetic social construct of our society, said PWF secretary general Chaudhry Muhammad Saad .

According to Saad, Their children become a victim of discrimination at schools because of the profession of their parents (being sanitation worker) and they are labelled with derogatory and demeaning titles such as ‘’Çhurras’’. Consider a society, a state, a province and a country which does not have sanitation workers; what plight would that society and country be in? Amassed in heaps of filth waste germs and disease; such society will cease to exist or will be forced to do the duties of the sanitation workers. But our society does not realize this and considers the work of sanitation workers taken for granted. This is based on apathy and discrimination and does not adhere to any ideal of social justice.

Apart from the social construct and the discriminatory attitude of our society, the organizations that are employers of the sanitation workers; be it public organizations or private organizations also do not take into consideration the value of the work of sanitation workers. Hired on contracts that are usually exploitative, daily wage based, lacking any social security benefits and with no guarantee of a promotion in their line of work; the sanitation workers remain at the mercy of these indecent terms and conditions of their employment. Having little or no vice or representation in the government decision making forum, their hopes for a change and improvement in their terms and conditions of employment die down with them.

The Secretary of PWF, Pakistan is a member of ILO and is signatory of 34 ILO conventions including the ILO core Conventions and Occupational Safety and Health conventions are also now included in the core conventions. But these sanitation workers conditions of OSH are also very deplorable they are neither provided PPE’s (personal protective equipment), nor are they provided with basic things like a face mask, washing facility, and some of them complain that they have to even buy the sanitation related work things brooms etc from their own salary.

Saad Chaudhary, shared that a majority of the workforce of sanitation workers is women, who also face the perils of this job equally and are not provided with any maternity benefits, social security facilities are not provided and usually the daily wager women sanitation workers are terminated when she gets pregnant. And even if they are not terminated they are not paid during any maternity period. What surprising and deplorable state of affairs indeed!

He added that another important factor is providing OSH training to the sanitation workers be they the road cleaners or the sewage cleaning sanitation workers. They are not provided any trainings, the sanitation departments hardly have any Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the sanitation workers and the safety equipment with departments is also not provided to the sanitation workers.

In order to bring a change and promote decent work for these sanitation workers it is imperative that governments should make specific laws of OSH for sanitation workers, should provide them with social security facilities, should raise their wages to a level where they can bear the expenses of their family decently, should provide them with trainings on OSH, should create a harassment free environment for them and should also provide a system of pensions for these workers. Society must also play its part in giving respect and recognition to the sanitation workers and not treating them as children of a lesser god.

Media should also focus on creating awareness in society for better acceptance and recognition of the great work being done by sanitation workers. Let us all pledge to promote Decent work for these neglected and discriminated workers who even lay down their lives trying to keep Pakistan clean.