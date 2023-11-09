PML-N, MQM alliance will prove to be a loss for both parties: Bilawal

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday that whether his party gets a level playing field or not, it will emerge victorious on February 8 elections and the next chief ministers and prime minister will be the Jiyalas, a term he uses for party supporters. He said that after the election, if any government can provide employment to the youth of the country, then only the people-friendly government of PPP can do so.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, after visiting the Baloch Mujahid Football Stadium in Ibrahim Haidari area of Karachi, the PPP Chairman addressed the party workers. Later talking to media he said that his party never got a level playing field in any elections. “This demand of PPP is not new, it was also the demand of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that we (the country) should be given fair and transparent elections,” he pointed out.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people are with the Pakistan Peoples Party, and, God willing, on February 8, the people across the country will come out of their homes with the same enthusiasm and vote for Teer (arrow), adding that with such public support, the provincial government as well as the federal government will be of the PPP. “It will be the first time (in the country’s history) that the mayor Karachi, chief minister Sindh and prime minister of Pakistan will be party workers,” he added. He said that the manifesto of PPP is ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makan’, and people will see how we change the destiny of Pakistan, adding: “currently inflation, poverty and unemployment are on the rise in the country, we will provide (vocational) trainings and employment to the youth.”

In response to a question, the PPP Chairman said that only PPP has the experience of defeating opponents politically, and on February 8, it will show how opponents are defeated. “No one can run away from the election now, as Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has also said that the general elections will be held on February 8,” he added. He said that we are in contact with the public while others are in contact with the “Special Selection Committee”.

In response to a reporter’s question regarding future alliance with PML-N, Chairman Bilawal BhuttoZardari said that as long as the PML-N’s narrative was Vote Ko Izzat Do ‘respect the vote’, it was easy to get along with them, but since they have changed their narrative, it has become difficult to continue. In response to another question, he said that the alliance of PML-N and MQM would be a loss to both parties themselves. “Political alliances that form naturally can lead to good politics. But alliances which are formed (at the behest of others) cause difficulties both to those involved in the alliance and to those making the alliance,” he contended. In response to another question, the PPP chairman said that the list of his party’s candidates for the upcoming election is being compiled and that PPP would announce the names of its ticket holders after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes the process of delimitations.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that the government formed after the election of his party will also build a sports fields and vocational training centers for the youth in every district.

On this occasion, former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Chairman of Ibrahim Hydari Town Nazir Bhutto and other leaders were also present.