PML-N stages rally in solidarity with Palestine

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz’s Rawalpindi chapter will hold a rally tomorrow (Friday) to protest Israel’s actions against Palestine. The rally, led by PML-N leader and National Assembly candidate Sajjad Khan, will start at 2 pm from Committee Chowk and conclude outside Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) at Liaquat Bagh, as announced by a party spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson stated that a significant number of party workers, teachers, students, lawyers, traders, transporters, and members of civil society will participate in the rally to express solidarity with the Palestinian people. Speaking to a group of journalists, PML-N leader Sajjad Khan strongly condemned the atrocities committed by Israel against the innocent people of Palestine. He called for Islamic countries to take notice of these actions and immediately stop the aggression by Israel, emphasizing the daily loss of innocent lives due to Israel’s bombings. “The entire community will express solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters during the rally,” he said.