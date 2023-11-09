PPP vows to defeat PNA, IJI-like alliances

ISALAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that it will defeat the Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) and Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI)-like alliances in the general elections. PPP Senator Palwasha Khan claimed the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had disappeared in Punjab and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was insignificant in Karachi.

“The alliances against the PPP will fail. First UDF (United Democratic Front) was formed against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, then PNA, while IJI and GDA (Grand Democratic Alliance) were formed against Benazir Bhutto. They all failed,” she said in a statement. Her words came after the PML-N and the MQM announced to form alliance against the PPP in Sindh.

Palwasha Khan said political alliance against PPP was not a new thing. “The people have rejected such alliances in the past and will continue to do so. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talks about level playing field in elections but the PML-N takes it as Avenfield (referring to PMl-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s UK property),” she maintained. She contended the people of Punjab had rejected the PML-N in the last byelections while people of Karachi had buried politics of MQM.

The Senator predicted the PPP will return to power after winning the elections from all four provinces. “The PML-N is forming alliances out of fear,” she added. Meanwhile, Central General Secretary of the PPP Human Rights Cell Malaika Raza said that the PPP will ensure the protection of human rights. “During the democratic government led by Asif Ali Zardari, there were no political prisoners in any prison of the country because the constitutional rights of the citizens were protected,” she said. The PPP leader said her party had always introduced the culture of tolerance and patience. She said that only the PPP had a manifesto of justice from the people. “Health, education, employment and security are basic human rights. The privatization of government institutions is the economic killing of workers,” she said.