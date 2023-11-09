Prince Harry’s feud with Royal Family ‘takes a sad turn’

LONDON - Feud between Prince Harry and the Royal Family has taken a sad turn in the wake of King Charles’ latest snub. The Duke of Sussex recently shut down reports that he turned down invitation to his father’s 75th birthday bash, claiming he was never invited in the first place. Writing for the Daily Express, Emily Ferguson reflected on the contradiction between the monarch’s latest snub and previous reports that he was open to reconciliation. The royal author pointed out the King’s speech ahead of the Coronation earlier this year, in which he expressed his “immense pride” in both Harry and Prince William. “Many interpreted it as a sign of the King’s desire to build bridges with the Sussexes following their decision to air grievances about the monarchy,” she wrote. The Duke, along with his wife Meghan Markle levelled unprecedented attacks on the Royal Family in their Netflix’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as well as the former’s memoir, Spare. While there is no chance of any impending reconciliation between the Invictus Games mogul and his brother William, it was expected that Charles will let go of his grudge for the sake of the British crown. However, “not inviting Harry to his birthday speaks volumes and shows that behind Palace walls the mood is far from conciliatory,” Emily expressed. In the meanwhile, Prince Harry has been advised to attend King Charles’ birthday amid speculation over the Duke of Sussex’s attendance for his father’s big day. While speaking to GB News, Ingrid Seward said that the monarch likely extended the invitation to his son as a formality, but hoped that his youngest son would not attend. “I feel in my heart that Charles would invite his son just out of politeness, knowing that he will probably refuse. And praying that he refuses.” “But I think probably the King feels that Harry’s presence probably wouldn’t be very welcome amongst the rest of the family.” In response host Mark Dolan said the Duke of Sussex instead should bury the hatchet and go see his father. “Well, indeed. If it was my dad, I wouldn’t wait for an invitation. I’d be on a plane. I’d be blinking going there with a lovely gift.”