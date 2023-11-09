Private schools to organise 3-day expo from 11th

ISLAMABAD-Private schools in the federal capital will host the “Seerat-e-Tayyaba Expo” for three days, starting on November 11. This event, organized jointly by US International Schools and PIPS Schools system, will allow children from educational institutions to explore and highlight various aspects of the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The expo will take place at PIPS Schools B-17 Campus Multi Gardens Society, Islamabad, from November 11 to 13, from 10 am to 4 pm, and will be open to students and the public on all three days.

The organizers of the expo told APP that children from different schools are participating in this one-of-a-kind and informative exhibition, looking to adopt the practical life of their role model while expressing their great devotion and love for the Last Holy Prophet PBUH.

The expo will cover various aspects of the Holy Prophet’s life through hundreds of research papers and presentations on topics including the early life of the Holy Prophet, Makkah and Madani periods, Ghazwat, Hajjatul Wida, and the peace treaty of Hudaybiyyah.

The students participating in the expo will shed light on different aspects of the blessed life of the Holy Prophet PBUH with verses of the Holy Quran and authentic hadiths.

An important component of this exhibition is unique models and projects that will practically and visually highlight various aspects of the blessed life of the Holy Prophet.

The organizers have said that young children of the schools have prepared day and night with great enthusiasm and interest for this expo. They have given a special invitation to the student community, parents, and children to visit this exhibition.