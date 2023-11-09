Thursday, November 09, 2023
PSC Cricket League reaches quarters stage 

STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
LAHORE - Four more matches were decided in the Premier Super Corporate Cricket League that entered the quarterfinals stage. At It­tefaq Cricket Ground, Unisoft defeated FBR team. FBR scored 154 runs in 19 overs, which Unisoft achieved in 11 overs without any loss. In the sec­ond match, Descon defeated CLI team. Descon scored 167 in 20 overs and in reply, CLI could score 151. At Valencia Cricket Ground, Civil Aviation outplayed Atlas Honda. Batting first, Atlas Honda scored 136 in 18 overs, which Civil Avia­tion chased in 17 overs. In the second match, Netsol beat PTV team. Netsol scored 151 in 18 overs and in reply, PTV could score only 74 in 15 overs

