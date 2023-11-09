Thursday, November 09, 2023
PSCA launches crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles

APP
November 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown, apprehending vehicles causing environmental pollution through the Safe City cameras. According to a PSCA spokesman, a series of E-tickets are being issued to vehicles for emitting smoke through the Safe City cameras. In this regard, monitoring through cameras is ongoing on the city’s internal and external routes, busy, and important intersections.Legal actions are being taken against those who set trash on fire based on Safe City cameras’ surveillance. Measures are being taken against vehicles spreading pollution by carrying dust, dirt, sand, and other pollutants on the city’s roads.

