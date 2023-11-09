PTI presents ECP 24-point CoD demanding fair polls, level playing field

ISLAMABAD - The beleaguered Pakistan Tehreeke- Insaf (PTI) presented a 24-point Charter of Demand (CoD) before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) demanding holding of free and fair general elections and provision of level playing field to the party.

The PTI’s senior leaders and legal representatives including Barrister Gohar Ali and Babar Awan presented the CoD to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja during their 45-minute-long meeting, which took place here on Wednesday. During the meeting, the party leaders shared their concerns pertaining to the forthcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8 and talked about obstacles impeding their election campaign in detail.

Speaking to media after the meeting, PTI spokesperson Barrister Gohar Ali urged the electoral watchdog to release the long-pending written decision to the petitions filed by the party on October 18 and 30 respectively regarding its electoral symbol ‘Bat’ to put an end the prevailing uncertainty once and for all. He demanded that the ECP should instantly allot the party with the electoral symbol “Bat” and provide a level playing field. The PTI spokesperson declared that the CEC assured them that the “Bat” was the party’s electoral symbol and it would be on the ballot paper in the coming elections, hoping that the ECP would sort out the issue in next two days. He highlighted that in the CoD, PTI also demanded the release and recovery of kidnapped and arrested party workers and leaders. Barrister Ali said that they informed the ECP that PTI was not being allowed to hold public gatherings, rallies and corner meetings in private premises.

He pointed out that either their requests for holding public meetings were unduly delayed or even flatly refused. He said, during the meeting, they highlighted the challenges being faced by PTI in conducting meetings and printing flags and banners, as the party was not even allowed to do so. The PTI spokesperson underlined that there were untold obstacles in their election campaign and hence, they requested a notification from ECP to enable a fair and just electoral process. He stated that they also took up the issue of “illegal” release of huge funds by the caretaker government in the meeting, adding that the caretakers’ move of releasing funds was beyond their constitutional mandate and authority. Moreover, Barrister Ali noted that they also drew the ECP’s attention towards alleged appointments of PML-N workers as chairpersons of the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs), which was a clear pre poll rigging and the commission should take instant notice of it.