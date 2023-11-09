Renowned Urdu poet Jaun Alia remembered

ISLAMABAD - On Thursday, people remembered the renowned Urdu poet and scholar Jaun Elia on his death anniversary. Jaun Elia was born on December 14, 1931, into an illustrious family in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He was the youngest among his siblings, and his father, Allama Shafiq Hasan Elia, was deeply involved in art, literature, astrology, and poetry.

Growing up in a literary environment, Jaun Elia wrote his first Urdu couplet at the tender age of 8. He possessed fluency in Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit, and Hebrew.

In 1957, Jaun Elia migrated to Pakistan and made Karachi his home. His first poetic collection, “Shayad,” was published in 1991 when he was 60 years old. The second collection of his poetry, “Ya’ani,” was posthumously published in 2003.

Following his passing, Khalid Ansari, his companion, compiled and published three consecutive collections of his work: “Gumaan” in 2004, “Lekin” in 2006, and “Goya” in 2008. Jaun Elia passed away on November 8, 2002, in Karachi after battling a protracted illness.