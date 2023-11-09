Rs 184,000 fine, 15 cases filed for dengue SOPs breach

Rawalpindi-The District Health Authority (DHA), in collaboration with allied departments, has imposed fines totaling Rs 184,000 and filed 15 FIRs for violations of anti-dengue SOPs in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, the District Coordinator for Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), stated that the health department, working with allied departments, issued tickets to 11 individuals and sealed one premise due to violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

At present, 47 patients are admitted to various district health facilities, with 35 confirmed cases, and 2,439 discharged after treatment. Dr. Sajjad added that the district’s total tally has reached 2,475 confirmed cases with the arrival of 17 new cases in the last 24 hours. Among these new cases, ten patients arrived from the Potohar town urban area, five from the Municipal Corporation area, and one each from Potohar rural and Chaklala Cantonment area.