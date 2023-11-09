Rupee sheds 50 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed 50 paisas depreciation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 286.89 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 286.39. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 286.5 and Rs 289 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 21 paisas to close at Rs 306.00 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged as it closed at Rs 1.90; whereas a decrease of Rs1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.47 as compared to the last closing of Rs352.53. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 14 and 13 paisas to close at Rs78.11 and Rs76.47 respectively.