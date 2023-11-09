Thursday, November 09, 2023
Russia hands captive Ukrainian soldiers heavy sentences

November 09, 2023
MOSCOW   -   Russian military courts on Wednesday sentenced two Ukrainian soldiers to 19 and 20 years in prison for allegedly shooting civilians in separate incidents in Mariupol in 2022. At the start of the conflict last year, Russian forces launched an intense assault on Mariupol, a port city home to more than 400,000 people before the conflict, destroying large swathes in weeks of air strikes, shelling and gun battles. Russian investigators said Anton Cherednik, a member of Ukraine’s naval infantry, killed one man in the southern Ukrainian city -- which was under siege by Russian forces at the time -- after stopping two civilians while on a patrol. Russia’s southern district military court in Rostov-on-Don found Cherednik guilty of “murder”, trying to “violently seize power”, the “use of prohibited means and methods of warfare” and committing a “terrorist act”.

